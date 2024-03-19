Witness tells court that late Witika was dating several women including ‘certain three women.’

The fourth state witness in the Allan Witika murder case, Andrew Mdala, testified in court on Wednesday and during cross-examination, lawyer for the accused Lester Maganga, Gonjetso Dikiya asked the witness if he was aware of all aspects of the deceased’s life, including relationships.

Mdala responded that he knew several women whom late Witika was dating including certain three women.

Witika, a former Sales Manager for Coca-Cola Beverages Company, was murdered in Lilongwe in September 2023.

Mdala told the court that in June 2023, Witika posted a picture of the murder suspect, Lester Maganga, on a WhatsApp group.

Mdala said Witika alleged that Maganga had been calling him and he (Witika) sounded confused in the calls.

He added that some members of the group identified the person in the picture as Maganga, known to be involved in political circles.

But the defense objected to the use of evidence from a WhatsApp group, citing its possibility to human manipulation.

However, Judge Mzondi Mvula overruled the objection, noting the absence of specific concerns about manipulation.

