Witness tells court that late Witika was dating several women including ‘certain three women.’

March 19, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

The fourth state witness in the Allan Witika murder case, Andrew Mdala, testified in court on Wednesday and during cross-examination, lawyer for the accused Lester Maganga, Gonjetso Dikiya asked the witness if he was aware of all aspects of the deceased’s life, including relationships.

Late Wittika

Mdala responded that he knew several women whom late Witika was dating including certain three women.

Witika, a former Sales Manager for Coca-Cola Beverages Company, was murdered in Lilongwe in September 2023.

Mdala told the court that in June 2023, Witika posted a picture of the murder suspect, Lester Maganga, on a WhatsApp group.

Mdala said Witika alleged that Maganga had been calling him and he (Witika) sounded confused in the calls.

He added that some members of the group identified the person in the picture as Maganga, known to be involved in political circles.

But the defense objected to the use of evidence from a WhatsApp group, citing its possibility to human manipulation.

However, Judge Mzondi Mvula overruled the objection, noting the absence of specific concerns about manipulation.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Peace in Balaka as residents, Escom reach truce: Power to return in 5 days

The Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (Escom) has committed to restore power at Majiga 2 in Balaka district within five...

Close