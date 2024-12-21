Is Parliament ‘protecting’ SPC Zamba from being held accountable?

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (Pac) has come under heavy criticism for allegedly failing to hold Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba accountable for unresolved audit queries and persistent issues of maladministration in the civil service. Critics argue that Pac’s inability to reconvene with Zamba, nearly six months after their meeting was canceled, raises serious questions about Parliament’s effectiveness in exercising oversight.

The planned June 11 meeting between Pac and Zamba was canceled in the wake of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others. However, the long delay in rescheduling the session has sparked frustration among accountability groups, who suggest that Parliament is either unwilling, unable, or unaware of its mandate to ensure accountability.

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (Csat) Executive Director Willy Kambwandira voiced strong concerns, calling the delay a troubling indicator of impunity. “The SPC believes she is immune to accountability, and this situation puts into question the oversight role of Parliament,” Kambwandira said. He urged Pac to use its powers, including subpoenaing Zamba if necessary, to address the outstanding issues.

Sylvester Namiwa, Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi), echoed these sentiments. He criticized Zamba’s conduct, warning that it risks tarnishing the reputation of the Office of the President. “This reminds me of the Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Letter where they asked, ‘Who is in control of this government?’ Zamba’s behavior suggests she believes she is above the law,” Namiwa remarked.

Despite these allegations, Pac Chairperson Mark Botoman defended the committee’s actions, dismissing claims that it is treating Zamba with undue leniency. Botoman highlighted that Zamba had appeared before Pac twice in 2023, in May and October, and that his committee had taken her to task on critical issues. “These assertions are from critics who do not understand our mandate,” Botoman said. He emphasized that efforts are ongoing to reschedule a meeting with Zamba, with follow-ups already made by the committee clerk.

Botoman also noted that the committee remains committed to holding the government accountable under the Public Finance Management Act. “We are waiting for feedback from the SPC’s office, and when I met her last month, she assured me we would meet before the end of the year,” he added.

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), through Communications Officer Robert Kalindiza, confirmed that discussions are underway to set a new date for the meeting. Kalindiza said the SPC’s office is addressing outstanding queries from 2021 and noted that audit issues for 2022 and 2023 are still being reviewed.

Zamba’s case has attracted attention because of her role in responding to issues raised by controlling officers from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during the 2020–2022 audits. Critics argue that her accountability is critical to addressing broader concerns about governance and financial transparency in Malawi.

As the debate continues, Pac faces mounting pressure to demonstrate its commitment to upholding accountability, with many Malawians watching closely to see whether Parliament can live up to its oversight responsibilities. For now, questions linger: is Parliament protecting Zamba, or is this a case of bureaucratic delays? Only time will tell.

