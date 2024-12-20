Malawi takes bold step towards modern taxation with digital tax stamps

Malawi is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to enhance its tax administration through the introduction of Digital Tax Stamps, a cutting-edge solution designed to combat illicit trade, curb tax evasion, and protect both consumers and local industries. This system, which combines traditional security features with an integrated digital traceability platform, will allow authorities to track the production, import, export, and distribution of excisable products across the nation.

The implementation of Digital Tax Stamps comes at a time when governments worldwide are intensifying efforts to combat illegal trade practices such as under-declaration, smuggling, counterfeiting, and the distribution of unauthorized goods. These practices not only jeopardize tax revenues but also put consumers at risk. The new digital solution is aimed at safeguarding tax revenues while ensuring that consumers only purchase legitimate, safe products.

In March 2022, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a system to improve its tax collection processes. This was followed by demonstrations from SICPA, a Swiss company with a long-standing reputation for providing tax stamp solutions worldwide. SICPA’s successful implementation of similar systems in several countries prompted MRA to invite government-to-government due diligence visits, which took place in Kenya and Morocco in May 2022.

SICPA officially submitted its bid for the contract on March 29, 2022. By September 2023, after a thorough evaluation process, the contract was awarded to the company, marking a significant step forward in Malawi’s efforts to modernize its tax collection system.

SICPA’s technology is already used by more than 180 countries around the world, providing tax stamp solutions for industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to luxury goods. In Malawi, the system will cover a broad range of excisable goods, including tobacco, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and personal care products.

Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola praised the implementation of Digital Tax Stamps during the 2024-25 Mid-Year Budget Review, describing them as “a critical measure” for Malawi’s tax administration. He emphasized that the system would help strengthen the country’s revenue collection framework, reduce illicit trade, and ensure that businesses pay their fair share of taxes.

“The introduction of Digital Tax Stamps is a key component in the fight against tax evasion and smuggling. It will ensure that the products in the market are legitimate and comply with tax regulations. This is essential for improving revenue collection and protecting consumers from counterfeit goods,” Chithyola said.

Deputy Commissioner for Domestic Taxes at MRA, Kondwani Sauti-Phiri, also highlighted the significance of the new system in ensuring tax compliance and protecting local industries. “The adoption of Digital Tax Stamps by manufacturers and importers has been encouraging. We have seen a growing number of stamps being ordered, and more businesses are registering for the system,” Sauti-Phiri stated. “This system will help protect our industries from unfair competition, especially from smuggled and counterfeit goods that undermine the efforts of legitimate businesses.”

Sauti-Phiri also stressed that the Digital Tax Stamps system would safeguard consumers by ensuring that the products they purchase are safe and meet the necessary health and safety standards. “Our primary concern is to protect consumers from harmful products. By tracking products from production to sale, we can ensure that only compliant goods reach the market,” he added.

The Digital Tax Stamps system in Malawi will now cover a wide range of excisable products. While tax stamps have long been applied to tobacco products, the scope of the system now extends to alcoholic beverages such as beer, spirits, and wine, as well as non-alcoholic drinks like bottled water, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. The system also covers personal care products like lotions and glycerine.

The introduction of the Digital Tax Stamps system marks a significant milestone for Malawi’s tax administration. Not only will it enhance tax compliance, but it will also help protect government revenue, prevent the distribution of counterfeit goods, and ensure that consumers are safeguarded from substandard or hazardous products.

By adopting this advanced technology, the MRA is taking a decisive step towards building a more transparent, efficient, and secure tax system for Malawi. The hope is that the system will play a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s economy and improving the livelihoods of its people by ensuring fair and sustainable trade practices.

“This is just the beginning,” Sauti-Phiri said. “We are committed to working with stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of this system and to foster a culture of tax compliance in Malawi. Our goal is to create an environment where businesses thrive, consumers are protected, and the country’s revenue base is strengthened for the long term.”

As the rollout continues, stakeholders are optimistic that the Digital Tax Stamps will not only reduce illegal trade but also provide a model for other countries in Africa to follow in their efforts to modernize tax collection systems.

