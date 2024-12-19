Tithandizeni! Female councilors beg for campaign funding

Malawi’s only 65 female councilors sprung up to even more action to enhance their voice and presence in the political euphoria ahead of the September 2025 general elections, begging government, development partners and corporate world to fund their campaigns.

Through their advocacy platform, Women Councilors Caucus, the councilors say the funding will enable them to retain their seats and encourage fellow women to participate in local government elections, consequently increasing the number of female councilors to expected threshold.

Women Councilors Caucus Chairperson, Ruth Chingwaru Njirayafa, made the sentiments in Salima during the 9th Women Councilors Annual Conference organized by Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA), with funding from UN Women, ActionAid and Oxfam, among other partners.

Njirayafa emphasized that Malawi could achieve expected gender threshold in leadership positions by, among others, funding and promoting the current crop of female councilors to retain their seats.

“There must also be funding to woo and encourage more women to participate in politics as councilors or even as parliamentarians. The need especially to increase female councilors is vital,” added Njirayafa, who is also Lilongwe City Deputy Mayor.

MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, backed calls for funding to women councilors, adding that most of them are currently not financially stable to manage their own campaign.

He added there are political structural barriers and political actors disfranchising women to participate in political offices.

“There is a feeling that women may not be able to add more value, especially towards elections. They are reportedly found wanting, especially in the aspect of vigorous campaigning. Such things sieve women from political participation”.

MALGA President, Esther Sagawa, observed that funding more women councilors to reach at least 50:50 representation threshold in all councils, will result in improved handling of women issues to be addressed within the councils.

“Since women councilors are fewer or even unavailable in some councils, inclusion and promotion of projects and programs for women issues receives less support,” said Sagawa, who is also Lilongwe City Mayor.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said supporting women participation in politics also includes supporting their development agenda.

“We need to ask them to go around to become role models as they campaign. This boosts their support. As government, we commit to supporting women aspirants, including, if possible, dispensing what we can afford from our coffers. We will also engage our development partners on the matter.”

Held under the theme: UNITE! Galvanizing the Voices and Action towards Increased Women Representation & Leadership in Local Government Authorities, the conference enabled the female councilors to strategize and share best practices on how they could retain their seats or even upgrade to higher leadership positions.

The Women Councilors Caucus did not meet for some years, underscoring the group’s lack of funding to be able to hold such conferences to recommend emerging developments in policies and programs affecting female councilors and aspirants.

