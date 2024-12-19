Chakwera’s directive to translate Commission of Inquiry’s report into ethnic languages excites governance expert

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for directing that the Commission of Inquiry’s report into the tragic aircraft accident be translated into ethnic languages.

Mwakasungula said translating the report into local languages will help make it accessible to communities across the country, thereby ensuring that the findings and recommendations reach widely and meaningfully.

“This approach will help promote national unity, as it will allow Malawians to understand the circumstances of the incident and the measures being proposed to prevent such tragedies in the future. Making the report accessible to the bereaved families, the government ensures that the families are fully informed about the findings, appreciate the report and the recommendations and action being taken in response,” he said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He sentiments follow a directive by Chakwera in which he, among others, ordered that the report be shared with the bereaved families and government entities.

Mwakasungula said providing this information directly to the families demonstrates respect and compassion, which is enhancing trust and transparency in the process.

“I am happy that the President has also expressed a strong commitment to reviewing and acting on the report’s recommendations. This pledge is an important step toward addressing the systemic and operational issues. Acting on these recommendations is necessary to prevent recurrence, improve safety standards, and restore public confidence in national systems and processes. It reflects a leadership that is not only reactive to crises but also proactive in instituting reforms for the betterment of the country,” he said.

“Furthermore, the findings, conclusions, and recommendations of the report must help to potentially bring national healing and closure to the nation, which has been affected by this tragedy. Addressing the root causes of the incident and implementing corrective measures demonstrate a commitment to justice and accountability. With reflection these efforts will help the families of the victims and the nation at large to move forward with a sense of closure and assurance that lessons have been learned,” thus concluded Mwakasungula his statement.

