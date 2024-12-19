NICE recognized for mounting impressive voter registration mobilization campaigns

Chisankho Watch has commended the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust for staging a gallant effort in mobilizing Malawians to register for the September 2025 General Elections.

Chisankho Watch is a consortium of governance institutions comprising the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the Gender and Justice Unit (GJU) and the Meeting Hub (mHub) advancing transparent and credible elections next year.

The consortium has also recognized the role the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) played in mobilizing citizens, majority of whom demonstrated reluctance and unwillingness, to register.

Board member for Chisankho Watch, Reverend Father Mark Mkandawire, told journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday that his organization observed significant efforts by NICE and MEC to provide voter education and information across the three regions during all the three phases.

However, Mkandawire stated that stakeholder coverage decreased in the third phase as compared to the previous two phases.

“The MEC provided voter education and information in 91% of the constituencies observed, followed by the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) at 78% and CSOs at 78%. As with the other two phases, the media stood out as the primary channel used for disseminating voter information,” he said.

Reacting to the news, NICE Executive Director Gray Kalindekafe reiterated his Trust’s commitment to mobilizing Malawians to take part in democratic life through elections.

