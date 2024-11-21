Is the UDF Divided on Smartmatic?

In the midst of growing tension over the use of Smartmatic by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the 2025 tripartite elections, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by President Atupele Muluzi, finds itself caught in a dilemma.

The party, which has historically played a crucial role in shaping Malawi’s political landscape, is now grappling with internal divisions over the controversial decision to allow Smartmatic, an international election technology company, to oversee the election process.

President Muluzi, in a recent statement, made it clear that the UDF had not yet reached a consensus on whether the party would support or oppose the continued engagement of Smartmatic.

Muluzi explained that the UDF, which lacks commissioners in the Malawi Electoral Commission, has not received full details of the new system. As a result, the party has yet to take an official stance on the matter.

But while the official position of the UDF remains unclear, a significant number of UDF officials have been seen actively participating in meetings with opposition parties, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), UTM, and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

These meetings have been focused on mounting pressure on the MEC to audit the Smartmatic system, citing concerns over the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

In fact, these opposition-led efforts culminated in a series of peaceful demonstrations in Lilongwe, where protesters called for the resignation of MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale and the Commission’s Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika.

The protests, which were organized jointly by the DPP, UTM, AFORD, and some UDF members, were met with resistance and led to a temporary suspension of the demonstrations.

This internal contradiction within the UDF has raised questions about the party’s unity on the Smartmatic issue. On one hand, Muluzi has called for patience, promising that the party would make an informed decision after meeting with the MEC.

On the other hand, several UDF officials have taken a far more vocal stance, aligning themselves with opposition parties in their calls for an audit of the Smartmatic system. This has led to speculation that the UDF may be split on how to handle the issue, with some members pushing for transparency and accountability, while others remain hesitant to take a firm position.

The UDF’s hesitation comes at a time when electoral integrity is a highly sensitive issue in Malawi, especially after the controversial 2019 election, which saw the courts nullify the presidential poll results, citing irregularities and fraud.

The 2025 elections are already under intense scrutiny, and any sign of division within the UDF could further complicate the party’s position, both in terms of its relationship with the opposition and its standing with the electorate.

In the meantime, President Muluzi has continued to urge Malawians to register for the upcoming elections, stressing the importance of exercising their right to vote.

However, with a divided stance on Smartmatic and mounting pressure from both within the party and from opposition groups, the UDF faces a difficult path ahead as it seeks to balance the demands of political loyalty, transparency, and national interest.

The key question remains: Will the UDF manage to unite behind a single position on Smartmatic, or will the party’s internal divisions become a major obstacle as the 2025 elections draw closer?

The answer may lie in the coming days, after the promised meeting between the UDF leadership and the Malawi Electoral Commission. Until then, uncertainty hangs over the party’s role in shaping the country’s electoral future.

