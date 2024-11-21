President Chakwera Commends LUANAR Graduates, Urges Systems Thinking for Malawi’s Development

In a powerful address at the graduation ceremony of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) on Thursday, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera celebrated the 689 students who successfully completed their degrees in various fields related to agriculture, natural resources, and rural development. The President emphasized the critical role that LUANAR’s unique curriculum and its focus on systemic thinking will play in shaping the future of Malawi’s economy and development.

“Today, we are not just witnessing the graduation of students; we are celebrating the emergence of individuals who will transform our nation,” said Chakwera, addressing the graduates and their families in the packed auditorium. “None of you are ordinary citizens. Each of you has overcome significant challenges to reach this moment, and each of you has the potential to leave a lasting impact on Malawi.”

The President highlighted the diverse array of programs at LUANAR, ranging from veterinary medicine, environmental science, and food security, to agricultural economics, aquaculture, and rural development. He noted that the graduates’ fields of study are pivotal for the growth and modernization of Malawi’s agricultural sector, which remains central to the nation’s economic future.

Chakwera emphasized the importance of LUANAR’s focus on the entire agricultural value chain, noting that this holistic approach is key to achieving the government’s goal of agricultural industrialization, mechanization, and commercialization. He pointed out that while the country faces numerous challenges—from climate change and supply chain disruptions to digital technology failures and global market volatility—the root cause of many of these issues lies in the weakness of Malawi’s systems.

“Systems thinking is the foundation of our strategy to rebuild Malawi’s broken systems,” Chakwera remarked. “If we are to achieve true economic self-reliance, we must go beyond short-term solutions and address the systemic issues that hinder our progress. LUANAR is at the forefront of this mindset change.”

The President emphasized that the traditional “subsistence mindset,” which focuses solely on individual survival, has long dominated Malawi. He commended LUANAR for instilling in its graduates a new way of thinking—one that considers the broader impact of their actions on society and the environment. According to Chakwera, this shift in mindset is critical for the future of Malawi, particularly in light of the country’s Vision 2063, which envisions a prosperous and self-reliant nation.

“You are not just graduating with the knowledge to succeed individually, but with the understanding that your success must contribute to the strengthening of the systems that support all Malawians,” he told the graduates. “This is what being a LUANAR graduate means—refusing to participate in activities that harm or destroy the very systems upon which we all depend.”

Chakwera concluded his speech by expressing confidence in the graduates’ ability to meet the challenges ahead and contribute meaningfully to Malawi’s growth and prosperity. “I have no doubt that you will live up to the honor of being a LUANAR graduate,” he said, before offering his heartfelt congratulations.

“I congratulate you in advance for everything you will achieve going forward,” he added. “You are ready to lead, to innovate, and to build the systems that will sustain and grow this country.”

The ceremony, which was attended by government officials, academic staff, and families, marked another milestone for LUANAR in its mission to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive Malawi’s development.

In closing, President Chakwera invoked a blessing upon the graduates, wishing them success in their future endeavors. “God bless you, and God bless Malawi,” he concluded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!