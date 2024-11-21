CCAP-Blantyre Synod Urges Mass Voter Registration Amid Growing Concerns Over Economic Crisis

In a poignant Pastoral Letter issued to its faithful on November 18, 2024, the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)—Blantyre Synod has called on its members to register en masse for the upcoming 2025 General Elections. The letter, signed by Synod General Secretary Rev. Anderson Jester Juma Chulu and Moderator Rev. Dr. Humphreys Zgambo, not only urges voter participation but also offers a scathing critique of the current socio-economic and political situation under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government.

Economic Hardships and Hunger

The Pastoral Letter highlights several pressing issues affecting the Malawian populace, especially the rural poor, including hunger, foreign exchange shortages, fuel scarcity, and the lack of essential medicines in public hospitals. The church expressed deep concern over the deteriorating food security situation in the country, specifically pointing to the unavailability of maize stocks in ADMARC depots. The Synod reports that many Malawians are turning to wild plants as a desperate measure for survival.

“While government continues to paint a rosy picture of the situation, we have observed through our research that on the ground, the hunger situation has reached alarming levels,” the letter states, adding that the majority of Malawians are living in fear of impending famine. The Synod called on the government to act swiftly and decisively to address the crisis.

Forex Crisis and Rising Costs of Living

The letter also addresses the continued scarcity of foreign currency, which has driven up the prices of basic goods and services. The Synod urges the government to find practical solutions to stabilize the economy and ensure fiscal discipline. “It is quite concerning that there has not been a practical solution to address this challenge,” the letter reads.

Furthermore, the CCAP-Blantyre Synod condemned the persistent fuel shortages, which have hampered socio-economic activities. Despite government promises to address the issue, the Synod claims that there seems to be no clear end in sight. “We urge government to provide sustainable solutions to the fuel crisis,” the church leaders implored.

Healthcare Crisis and Corruption

The shortage of medical supplies in public hospitals is another grave issue raised in the letter. The Synod points out that many Malawians who cannot afford private healthcare are left without access to treatment, which has contributed to preventable deaths. The church calls on the government to prioritize the provision of essential medicines, stressing that failure to do so constitutes a violation of citizens’ right to health.

On the issue of corruption, the Synod expressed disappointment at the slow pace of progress in the government’s fight against graft. The letter highlighted the recent discontinuation of high-profile corruption cases, including those involving businessman Zuneth Sattar, which has raised questions about the government’s commitment to tackling corruption. “We would like to appeal to government to match its words with action,” the Synod urged.

Political Violence and Unrest

As the country approaches the 2025 General Elections, the Synod voiced alarm over the rising political violence and intolerance. Noting disturbing scenes of violence in Lilongwe just a week earlier, the Synod criticized the government’s silence on the issue and called for swift action to hold perpetrators accountable.

“As the country draws closer to the 2025 General Elections, we have noted with regret that political violence and intolerance have become the order of the day,” the letter reads. “We appeal to political leaders, on both sides of the divide, to desist from hate speech and the use of young men, mostly unemployed, for their own selfish ends.”

The letter also urged the Malawi Police to improve professionalism, pointing to recent instances where law enforcement failed to protect citizens and arrest those responsible for violent acts. The Synod appealed to the police to rise above partisan politics and ensure that security is maintained for all Malawians, regardless of political affiliation.

Appeal for Mass Voter Registration

The Synod’s Pastoral Letter concludes with a strong call for voter registration. “The right to participate in the political affairs of one’s country can only be exercised fully if one is able to vote,” the church leaders stated, urging all members to register during the ongoing voter registration process.

“Therefore, we urge all our members to take advantage of the ongoing process of registering,” they added. The Synod sees the upcoming elections as an opportunity for Malawians to vote wisely and to make their voices heard in shaping the country’s future.

Mixed Government Response

While the letter is critical of the government’s handling of various issues, it also acknowledged some notable achievements. The Synod praised the ongoing road construction works in Lilongwe, describing the developments as “worth celebrating.” The Synod expressed hope that these projects would transform the city and contribute to the nation’s infrastructure development.

Additionally, the church commended the government for instituting a Commission of Inquiry into the plane crash that killed Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in June 2024. “We believe without doubt that findings from the commission will provide healing to family members and the nation at large,” the Pastoral Letter stated.

Conclusion

The CCAP-Blantyre Synod’s Pastoral Letter has sent a strong message to both government and citizens alike. While urging its faithful to actively engage in the democratic process through voter registration, the Synod has also not shied away from addressing the serious economic and political challenges facing Malawi. As the nation heads toward the 2025 General Elections, the Synod’s call for wisdom, unity, and accountability resonates as a plea for a better future for all Malawians.

For further updates, the public is encouraged to follow CCAP-Blantyre Synod’s communications through its official channels.

