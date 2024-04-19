Israel Govt says hats off to Malawi workers: They are hardworking

Israel’s Minister of Labour, Yoaz Ben Tzur has has hailed Malawian workers in the Jewish country as hard workers.

He made the remarks on Thursday when he met the Malawi delegation at Sheraton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

“As we already have hundreds of workers from Malawi working in the agriculture sector, we are satisfied with their work.

“Our ministry will ensure that employees from Malawi are well taken care of, have good housing, safety, good labour conditions, just like any other worker in Israel,” said Tzur.

Echoing the many voices of Israel government officials, Tzur commended Malawians for not succumbing to pressure of not supporting Israel.

“We’re also delighted that you did not succumb to pressure from all over the world because of your strong collective will and belief in us,” he said.

Speaking during the meeting, Malawi’s Minister of Labour, Agnes NyaLonje, said that Malawi’s huge resource is the youth.

“Our huge resource is the youthful population we have. If we can educate, train, and empower our youth, we believe that they can be an incredible source of skilled labour on the market,” she added.

