IstandWithMajor1 hashtag trends as Prophet Bushiri is set for court

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Prophetess Mary, are set for court appearance this Friday amidst worldwide solidarity through a hashtag #IstandWithMajor1.

‘Major 1’ is how the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church members affectionately refer to their leader.

The Bushiri couple was arrested in February this year on allegations of being involved in money laundering issues.

They are yet to be charged.

The court was supposed to begin trial in March, but the case was postponed to August and, postponed again, to this Friday, November 29.

Meanwhile, scores of people have began to arrive in Pretoria to stand in solidarity with the couple.

It is expected that tens of thousands will converge outside the court premises in Pretoria to stand with the couple.

