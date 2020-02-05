IT guru Daud Suleman hailed at MCP victory rally 

Information technology expert, Daud Suleman, has been hailed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, Lazarus Chakwera, for “exposing the dirt” at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) through his testimony in the 2019 presidential election case that was Monday nullified.

In his testimony, Suleman said only 3, 677 out of 5, 002 result sheets were available in the MEC system.

“The MEC system that was used in the May polls was manipulated,” Suleman had told the constitutional court.

He demonstrated how the ghost account was allegedly created to approve results, which he said we’re being made by MEC IT team using personal emails despite the employees being public servants and guided by ICT policy that does not allow use of private mail, unless formal application to an ICT organisation is sought.

“Ghost User processed 4, 880, 326.08 out 5, 031, 264 votes that were processed in the database, representing 97 percent of the total valid votes,” said Suleman.

He added: “The MEC data was inconsistent and it used weak controls deliberately allowing MEC officials to use their private email such as Yahoo, G-mail and Hotmail addresses to log into the database.”

And Chakwera, speaking at the party’s national headquarters, also thanked youths Tony Bendulo and Peter Lackson for their support in the case.

“These youths are heroes in this country,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also said Malawians were looking for a change for the better.

“These Malawians are looking for the positive change they are looking for, and that is economic independence,” he said.

During the rally which was also attended by former President Joyce Banda and former speaker Louis Chimango Chakwera also said he would hold a thank you rally for the people of Nsundwe.

“Reclaim your votes which were stolen. That is why on Saturday I will be going to Msundwe for a thank you rally for the job they did,” he said.

In her address at the MCP event in Lilongwe, Banda, who is also the country’s former president, pledged her support to Chakwera in his fresh bid to contest the presidential seat during the upcoming fresh election.

The five High Court judge panel, seating as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), ordered the fresh election within 150 days from Monday after declaring that Peter Mutharika was not duly elected as State President.

