IT shop owner wins MK30m in PremierBet aviator

IT shop owner, Clifford Changadeya, based in the high density area of Chinsapo in Lilongwe, won MK30 million kwacha in PremierBet aviator game.

The 34 year old won with his last MK4,800 stake, after losing about MK45,000.

Receiving his dummy cheque, Changadeya, who was excited and in disbelief, said he looks forward to using the money to grow his IT business.

“I will stuff my shop with more computers and other IT accessories in order to increase access of these accessories to people in my township. As a result, I expect to gain even more from my business,” he said.

Aviator is an online game on PremierBet website where a customer flies a plane while accumulating odds and uses a minimum of MK10 and a maximum of MK500,000 to win up to MK50 million.

A customer has to cash out his winnings before the plane flies off.

PremierBet Commercial Manager, Trevor Whitaker, expressed his gratitude that they are getting more of these winners. He said PremierBet will introduce more betting games that will excite its customers.

