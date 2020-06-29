It’s an honor that fills me with unspeakable joy: Chakwera  says ‘God bless Malawi’

Malawi’s new President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, a former Pentecostal preacher and theology lecturer, has said in his famous “It’s an honour” [sounding like its-anana] speech that his role would be to unite, serve Malawians and propel the country forward to turn it into “a New Malawi”.

Conspicuously excited and at times staring at his wife, Monica, who becomes a First Lady in what looked bubbly like a new couple on date, President Chakwera made the historic moment exciting at the Malawi Square withing Umodzi Park in Lilongwe which also hosts Bingu International Convention Centre and The President’s Hotel.

After being sworn in in a ceremony presided by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, Chakwera delivered his “it’s an honour” speech.

He said: “To stand before you as your President today is an honor.”

Chakwera, who likes to be poetical in his speeches, continued: “It’s an honor that fills me with unspeakable joy and immense gratitude.

“It’s an honor forged in the furnace of your desire and demand for change.”

Added Chakwera: “It’s an honor crafted by your hand when you braved the winter chill to cast your vote. It’s an honor that has reignited the dream of our nation’s founders for a New Malawi.”

Chakwera said with vice-president Saulos Chilima, they will pursuit a dream of a better Malawi “not just as servants accountable to you voters, but as stewards of the hopes of millions of children, born and unborn, who have no vote.”

He pledged to restore a “new generation’s faith” in the possibility of having a government that serves, “not a government that rules; a government that inspires, not a government that infuriates; a government that listens, not a government that shouts; a government that fights for you, not against you.”

The 65-year-old Chakwera was told the crowds that he was born to a poor rural family in a tiny village outside of the capital, Lilongwe but that he had a “ blessing of growing up in a well-governed Malawi.”

“Although I was raised in a poor village like most Malawians; raised without inherited riches or political connections like most Malawians; raised without electricity or running water like most Malawians; I stand here today because I had one of the blessings of God that young Malawians today do not,” he said.

With that, President Chakwera promised to run Malawi well.

“I am accepting this call to serve you with joy and holy fear, for I am duty bound to God and all of you to give it my best,” he said.

He concluded:”God bless you and God bless Malawi.”

