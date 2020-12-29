It’s not Nyekhwe Palace but Villa Mutharika – APM
Former president Peter Mutharika said his beachside retirement home in Mangochi is called Villa Mutharika and has rejected the slurs of ‘Nyekhwe Palace.”
“It is Villa Mutharika,” said the former president.
Mutharika, after his loss in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election, relocated to Mangochi and settled at ‘Villa Mutharika’ with his wife Getrude.
According to Mangochi district commissioner (DC), Raphael Piringu, former president Mutharika doesn’t own land where his retirement home is built but was bought by Moyenda Mutharika as per documentation from Ministry of Lands.
Moyenda Mutharika Knapp is daughter to Peter Mutharika. She is a lawyer by based in the United State who represents clients in all phases of employment law and business litigation matters, according to her professional biography.
A Mboga Matoga you have just a lot of legal knowledge. That aside. You should ask the Mangochu DC about the many illegal foreigners who have bought land in Mangochi. At least Malawians know Moyenda and I don’t think you are taking this name as an American name
Why not call it Villa Looter, or Palace of Thieves. Mutharika is both a looter and a thief.
How did a foreigner buy Land in Mangochi???? Ministry of Lands need to investigate, it is Nyekhwe for real!!!!
Mwachedwa kunena. Ife tikudziwa za Nyekhwe Palace.
kikikikikikikiki, I agree Nyekhwe yemweyo
Built using stolen public money, while us tax payers are being victimised by MRA.
And you keep on displaying your stupidity by not stopping the stealing and looting being done by Chakwera, Chimwendo and Kadzimaso Mkaka
Moyenda owns the nyekhwe palace land?
First of all, how and why did she manage to by the land in Malawi…….mind you Moyenda is not a Malawian citizen, and at the time she bought the land our parliament had not even approved dual citizenship let alone operationalised it.
Can ACB investigate the DC in Mangochi please on how an American citizen who does not have any business interests in Malawi let alone reside there, managed to grab such a big piece of land in our country when many Malawians are struggling to get hold of the same.
Basitu Gertrude alibe gawo pa Nyekwe palace. Amuyenda pansitu. Koma a China Munthalika.
I can’t see the difference.
The DC didn’t have to say the nonsense he has said.
Tikuyembekeza kuona a Chakwera atamanga yawo kwa Malembo. Idzakhala Dambwe Palace.