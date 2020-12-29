It’s not Nyekhwe Palace but Villa Mutharika – APM

Former president Peter Mutharika said his beachside retirement home in Mangochi is called Villa Mutharika and has rejected the slurs of ‘Nyekhwe Palace.”

“It is Villa Mutharika,” said the former president.

Mutharika, after his loss in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election, relocated to Mangochi and settled at ‘Villa Mutharika’ with his wife Getrude.

According to Mangochi district commissioner (DC), Raphael Piringu, former president Mutharika doesn’t own land where his retirement home is built but was bought by Moyenda Mutharika as per documentation from Ministry of Lands.

Moyenda Mutharika Knapp is daughter to Peter Mutharika. She is a lawyer by based in the United State who represents clients in all phases of employment law and business litigation matters, according to her professional biography.

