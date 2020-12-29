Catholic University of Malawi  alumni spread festive cheer to Holy Family patients

Patients and guardians at Holy Family Mission Hospital’s pediatric ward had all reasons to smile on Sunday as a group of alumni from the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) surprised them with gifts to relieve them from financial challenges they are facing.

The Blantyre Chapter of the CUNIMA Alumni donated assorted food stuffs, soap and preached the word of God to the patients and guardians as a way of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with them in their trouble time.

Speaking during the presentation of the donation, a member of the Alumni group, Francis Nkhoma, a Registrar for the University, said the group settled for the hospital which is in Phalombe District considering that most of the times facilities in such remote areas are forgotten when people are sharing the Christmas joy.

“Most of the times we concentrate our efforts in hospitals and facilities located close to us especially in the cities, forgetting that there is abject poverty in rural areas which is the more reason we should consider going there to assist those in needs in times like these,” he said.

One of the guardians, Suzen Nalivata could not hide her joy after receiving things she had been in need of for two weeks since her child was admitted due to a leg injury.

She advised the group to continue with the good work, expressing her belief that God will bless all the hands that contributed towards procurement of the materials donated to them.

Speaking on behalf of Holy Family Mission Hospital, one of the management personnel, Cornelius Buluzi commended the grouping’s gesture, saying patients at the facility lack in many ways and the hospital may not be able to provide for everyone, hence the need for such Samaritan visitors.

During Christmas, Christians across the world have been known to share their joy through gestures such as charity work that they do in places such as hospitals, orphanages, elderly home and many others.

