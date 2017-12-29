Jack, Mwamaso square up in New Year’s Day Mzuzu bout

After three months of starvation in boxing entertainment, Mzuzu boxing enthusiasts have all the reason to smile into the new year as they bid farewell to 2017 with a mouth-watering bout courtesy of Bagidadi Boxing Promotions.

The non-title professional bout, scheduled for the final day of this year, Sundayat Obrigado Leisure Park, involves renowned Blantyre based boxer Juma Jack and Felix Mwamaso of Mzuzu.

Speaking Wednesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency, managing director of Bagidadi Boxing Promotions Willard Mwamulima assured all boxing lovers that everything is set for this final bout of the year and asked people to come in their large numbers.

“This bout will be massive because we have taken time without entertaining Mzuzu residents. We thought it wise to give something to the fans in wrapping up 2017,” Mwamulima said.

He further said they have maintained the fence of the venue to ensure safety and security of the fans.

Spectators are expected to pay a gate entry fee of K2500 per head.

