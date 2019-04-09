Jafalie Chande resurfaces at Masters Security

Controversial former Epac FC, Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets attacker Jafalie Chande is set to re-establish his football career after a long spell.

Chande was spotted doing practices with central region outfit and Carlsberg Cup reigning champions Masters Security FC at the Lilongwe Golf Club on Monday.

This was few days after he was also seen playing for his home village lower league side Mitundu United.

Masters Security coach Abbas Makawa confirmed the player indeed trained with the club this week.

Makawa said upon monitoring the performance of Chande, the enterprising player looks promising.

“The skill is still there and in terms of fitness, that is not a big issue because nowadays we have physical fitness gyms everywhere,” he said.

Makawa further hailed Chande as the best striker who can replace some of the players the club sold out during the recent transfer window.

“We have all known Chande for a long time and I believe he can make an impact and bring success to the club” said Makawa.

Masters lost a few key players during the transfer window notably Nigerian born striker Babatunde Adeboye and captain Francis Mkonda who both switched to Wanderers.

Chande joined Bullets from Epac before joining Wanderers in a transfer that brought controversy between the two rivalry camps.

He was later dismissed at Wanderers on disciplinary grounds.

