ThumbsUp League launched in Southern Region

The much awaited K14 million Southern Region ThumbsUp Football League has been finally launched in a colourful ceremony which took place on Sunday April 7 2019 at Mulanje Park Stadium where thousands of soccer lovers came to witness the event.

Rab Processors Group of Company who are the manufacturers of ThumbsUp drink and main sponsors of the league signed a three-year partnership with the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) which is expected to expire in 2021.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chairperson for SRFA Raphael Humba said he was very delighted for becoming the first region to commence the league a thing which he said has been a big challenge for many years due to the conditions of the sponsors.

“This is a good development and a beginning of new life because our dream of starting and winding up the league in good is now becoming into a reality. All these things are happening because of our sponsors who are committed in supporting the league and as such we

promise not to disappoint them in any way but to help in making the ThumbsUp product a household name in Malawi,” said Humba.

He further, challenged all the soccer fans in the region to expect nothing but a huge competition and entertaining football from both Premier and Division 1 teams.

“When you look at teams which are competing in the league you will notice that there is no favourite this time around because most of the teams have strong squads with a mixture of experienced and upcoming players which will make our league to be more competitive,”

added Humba.

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alfred Gunda hailed Rab Processors for showing interest and heart to promote sports by sponsoring the league which he said will help to unearth hidden talent.

Gunda added by pleading the SRFA officials to continue working in a transparency and accountability manner in order to keep on enjoying their partnership and give a good image to the corporate world.

“The first thing I will need to ask is unity because that’s the only paramount thing that can make the SRFA to achieve whatever they want since there will be a good working relationship. I would like also to urge teams, players and officials to take a leading role by

maintaining discipline and observe fair play rule all the time,” said Gunda.

Rab Processors Marketing Manager Anthony Kafuwa expressed happiness for fulfilling their promises of becoming official sponsors of the league.

Kafuwa said as a company they have higher expectations that their partnership with SRFA will attract a lot football followers who will be patronising games in all the venues.

“We didn’t expect that we might have such a huge crowd on this launch. This has shown us that indeed Malawians love football and we are very sure that they will fall in love with our products including ThumbsUp. We promise all the fans to expect more surprises from us in all the playing grounds where teams will be battling for points,” said Kafuwa.

During the launch FOMO FC collected their first maximum points on top of the 2018 southern region league champions Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves in an opening match after beating the junior People’s team side 3-2.

