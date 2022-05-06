James Woods-Nkhutabasa only Malawian to attend the 2022 Tutu Leadership Fellowship

London based Communications Specialist and former Malawian Diplomat to European Union, James Woods Nkhutabasa, had his leadership credentials boosted when he emerged as the only Malawian to make the list and participate in the 2022 Tutu Leadership Fellowship Programme, a session which took place in Cape Town in the rainbow nation recently.

This year’s edition saw 23 Africans selected drawn from 10 African countries, namely Cameroon, Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellowship Programme is the flagship programme of the African Leadership Institute. It offers a multifaceted learning experience and it is run in partnership with Oxford University. It is awarded annually to between 20 and 25 carefully selected candidates nominated from across Africa.

The fellowship intends to propel the African youth to achieve greatness for Africa as articulated by the founding Patron of the Tutu Leadership Fellowship, the late Archbishop Tutu that “I look to you to be the generation that drives the transformation of Africa, and I particularly look to the Archbishop Tutu Fellows to be at the forefront of change.”

The Malawian representative, the youthful Woods Nkhutabasa, is an award-winning African achiever with significant experience in issues like governance, investor relations, reputation management, strategic media and communications.

Woods-Nkhutabasa has founded and co-founded several businesses focusing on providing tailor-made services to corporations, individuals and governments with operations in Europe and Africa.

Woods-Nkhutabasa has served in the Malawian diplomatic corp to the European Union and as a communications adviser to several African governments as well as consulted for numerous international bodies.

Woods-Nkhutabasa currently serves in senior management at Farrant Group, a global strategic communications firm; a senior adviser to Washington D.C. -based boutique consulting firm KRL International LLC; director and partner at Rainbow Sports Global, a sports management company covering the entire sports value chain in African football, including sports franchise ownership, sports management and marketing, consulting, sports content and sports financing.

Rainbow operates in over 16 countries and has successfully positioned itself as the lead pan-African sports agency providing holistic management, marketing and media solutions for sports agencies and talented African football players.

Woods also serves on the Africa Brand Leadership Academy (ABLA) board and faculty. ABLA is an Africa-focused, post-graduate academy of brand leadership whose aim is to ignite the ability of ambitious individuals and visionary organisations to create the next generation of meaningful brands that have the power to transform Africa and inspire the world.

According to his Linkedin profile, Woods-Nkhutabasa has placed a number of high profile clients in leading global media, developed their branding, cultivated a strong business and leadership portfolio and handled issues around reputation management, media, communications and brand awareness.

The Malawian gold, Woods-Nkhutabasa, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of London, and a Master’s Degree in Social Policy and Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science. In addition, he has a certificate in Global Diplomacy from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) joint programme with the University of London, and an Executive Certificate in Shipping Economics, Investment and Finance, CASS Business School and Baltic Exchange.

Woods-Nkhutabasa has attended several programmes around the world, including the Diplomacy, Communications and Crisis Management Training, Clingendael Institute in The Netherlands, and the Executive Leadership Programme, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

In 2021, Woods-Nkhutabasa was selected onto the Said Business School, Oxford University Executive Master of Business Administration. He deferred entry to September 2022.

Woods-Nkhutabasa has won numerous awards for his outstanding contributions to the growth of humanity, namely African Achiever, 2015; Young African Leader, 2015; and Malawian Achiever, 2016.

