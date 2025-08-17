Jane Ansah Salutes Livingstonia Synod’s 150-Year Legacy, Pledges Partnership if DPP Wins

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential running mate, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, has hailed the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia for 150 years of trailblazing contributions to Malawi’s spiritual, educational, and social fabric.

Speaking at a colorful anniversary celebration at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday, Ansah lauded the church for pioneering formal education and remaining a moral compass anchored in truth, justice, and innovation.

“Congratulations to the Synod for clocking 150 years. We value your role in shaping Malawi’s spiritual, social, economic, and political journey. I personally look forward to working with you when we form the next government in 30 days,” said Ansah, who is also a senior pastor.

She challenged Malawians to embrace Livingstonia’s values of service, stewardship, and sacrifice, stressing that such principles would ensure no child is left behind.

Ansah was joined by Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) leader and DPP-AFORD Alliance Second Vice President, Rt. Hon. Enock Kamzingeni Chihana. They were welcomed by Synod Moderator Rev. Jairos Kamisa alongside senior political figures including DPP Vice President for the North Jappie Mhango, AFORD Publicity Secretary Annie Maluwa, and Regional Governor Mzomera Ngwira.

The 150th anniversary celebrations attracted thousands of faithful, political leaders, and community members, reaffirming Livingstonia’s enduring role as a force in Malawi’s growth over the past century and a half.

