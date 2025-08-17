So, We Can’t Drill Our Own Boreholes?

Cue the applause. Cue the shame. Cue the memes.

MrBeast, with Mark Rober and WaterAid, has inaugurated the first ever TeamWater well in a dusty village in Nchisi. Solar-powered, community-managed, beautifully filmed for YouTube — the villagers rejoice, and rightly so. But for the nation, it is humiliation dressed up as philanthropy. The world looks at us and sees a country so helpless it cannot dig its own wells.

And the Internet did not spare us. “Sixty-one years of independence and you’re still waiting for YouTubers to give you water?” scoffed netizens. Painful? Yes. Undeserved? Not at all.

Let’s deal with the facts. The majority of boreholes that adorn our villages weren’t drilled by our government. They were funded by NGOs, charities, and foreign donors. Since the 1990s, outsiders have taken over the state’s most basic responsibility: ensuring citizens have clean water. Our leaders outsourced dignity.

And water is not a luxury — it is a basic human right. Yet every day, women and children march kilometers with buckets on their heads, while their so-called leaders cruise by in taxpayer-funded convoys, their sirens screeching like bad jokes. A single borehole in Malawi costs between K8 million and K12 million (about $6,000–$8,000). The president’s convoy? We can only guess how much fuel that 100-vehicle convoy guzzles in just a single day. Plus the allowances for the hangers on and the Presidential bootlickers. Parliament spends more than K4 billion annually on allowances for MPs — enough to drill hundreds of boreholes. So let’s stop pretending we can’t afford it. The truth is, we simply don’t prioritize it.

Five years ago, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera campaigned on the promise of being a servant leader. Today, that phrase rings hollow. What kind of servant lets his people beg for the most basic necessity of life? What kind of servant needs a YouTuber to shame him into action? Mr. President, the villagers balancing water pails on their heads are the same citizens you wave at from your tinted Land Cruiser. Have you asked yourself lately whether you are serving them — or yourself?

And to the September 16 candidates traipsing through the countryside begging for votes: do you see the women queuing at NGO-funded boreholes? Do you notice the children who should be in school but instead walk miles for water? Or are you too busy calculating fuel refunds and campaign allowances? Spare us the manifestos about “transformational change” until you can guarantee clean drinking water.

Because here’s the thing: development is not about shiny press conferences, donor-funded summits, or glossy “Vision 2063” documents. The benchmarks of progress are simple: food, health care, education, clean water. If we can’t provide the basics, then all the talk of “middle-income status” is just noise.

Clean water has ripple effects. It reduces disease. It frees up time for women and children. It lessens the burden on hospitals already creaking at the seams. It gives dignity and self-worth. And yet, in Malawi, boreholes are treated as foreign charity projects, not national priorities. We have outsourced our humanity.

So let’s not celebrate MrBeast’s borehole as a triumph. It is a mirror — a painful reflection of a nation that cannot meet its own most fundamental needs. It should sting. It should humiliate us. Because until the day we can dig our own wells without donors, philanthropists, or YouTubers chasing clicks, we are not independent — we are dependent, pitifully so.

President Chakwera, MPs, Cabinet Ministers: this shame is yours to carry. Every convoy, every allowance, every taxpayer-funded luxury screams of a ruling elite that has abandoned its people. If a YouTuber can outdo your entire Ministry of Water with one filmed project, then what, exactly, are you doing in office?

Malawi deserves better. Malawians deserve better. And until we demand better, we will remain what the world now sees us as: a thirsty nation, waiting for pity.

And that, my friends, should make us very, very thirsty for change.

Jack McBrams is a Journalist | Thought Leader | Strategic Communications | Social Justice