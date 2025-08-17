Kasungu Chaos: Finance Minister’s Rally Ends in Humiliation as Stones Rain Down

A political rally organized by Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda in Nkhota, Kasungu, descended into chaos, leaving the minister humiliated and his ambitions bruised.

Chithyola Banda had hoped to charm voters with campaign promises as he eyes a return to Parliament in the September 16 elections. But the event turned ugly when unknown assailants unleashed a hail of stones on the unsuspecting crowd.

Police were forced to fire tear gas, while ruling MCP security details scrambled frantically to whisk the minister away under a storm of rocks falling like deadly hailstones.

What was meant to be a show of strength ended in pandemonium, raising serious questions about the minister’s grip on the ground and the growing hostility he faces in his own backyard.

So far, police have not confirmed the cause of the violence or whether anyone has been arrested.

