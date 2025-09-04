Jane Ansah: The Chosen One? Malawi’s Political Succession Takes Center Stage

As Malawi gears up for its crucial September 16 general elections, questions are emerging about whether Dr. Jane Ansah represents the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) version of a “chosen one” – echoing the controversial handpicking that brought the late President Bingu wa Mutharika to power two decades ago.

The former Attorney General and Supreme Court Judge, who currently serves as Arthur Peter Mutharika’s running mate, has been crisscrossing the country in recent weeks, meeting with traditional leaders and consolidating support in what many observers see as a carefully orchestrated succession strategy reminiscent of Malawi’s political past.

Echoes of 2004

The parallels to Bingu wa Mutharika’s rise are striking. In 2004, then-President Bakili Muluzi handpicked the economist-turned-politician as his successor, a decision that would later prove transformative – and controversial – for Malawian politics. Mutharika, who had been relatively unknown in political circles, was essentially anointed by Muluzi to carry forward the United Democratic Front’s agenda.

Now, twenty-one years later, Jane Ansah finds herself in a similar position. Despite being Peter Mutharika’s running mate rather than his chosen successor, political analysts suggest her prominence in the current campaign and her deep connections within Malawi’s judicial and political establishment position her as a potential kingmaker – or perhaps the chosen one herself.

A Carefully Crafted Campaign

Recent weeks have seen Ansah conducting what appears to be a methodical charm offensive across Malawi’s regions. From meeting with Paramount Chief M’Mbelwa V in Mzimba to addressing crowds in the Lower Shire, her campaign has emphasized themes of continuity, experience, and restoration.

“The DPP would resume stalled development projects,” she has promised audiences, while highlighting the party’s role in crafting Malawi’s democratic constitution. It’s a message that resonates with voters who remember the infrastructure development and economic policies of the Mutharika era.

The Credibility Question

However, Ansah’s political journey has not been without controversy. As the former chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission, she faced intense criticism over the disputed 2019 elections that led to President Peter Mutharika’s initial victory – later overturned by the Constitutional Court. This has become a recurring theme in her current campaign, with critics questioning her credibility.

Yet Ansah has been direct in addressing these concerns. “I have dismissed trust issues people may have over my credibility,” she stated during recent campaign stops, suggesting a candidate confident in her ability to overcome past controversies.

The Northern Strategy

Perhaps most significantly, Ansah has been particularly active in Malawi’s northern regions, traditionally a challenging area for the DPP. Her ability to rally northern support could prove crucial not just for the upcoming election, but for any future political ambitions she might harbor.

Her message of “local leadership” and promises of decentralization have found receptive audiences among traditional leaders who feel marginalized by the current administration. This grassroots approach mirrors the strategy that made Bingu wa Mutharika successful in his early years – connecting with ordinary Malawians and their immediate concerns.

Beyond the Running Mate Role?

While officially serving as Peter Mutharika’s running mate for the vice presidency, political observers note that Ansah, 70, brings a unique combination of legal expertise, administrative experience, and political acumen that could position her for greater influence regardless of the election outcome.

Unlike Bingu wa Mutharika, who was largely unknown when Muluzi chose him, Ansah comes with established credentials as Malawi’s first female Attorney General and a former Supreme Court Justice. This background provides her with institutional knowledge and respect that could prove valuable in any future political calculations.

The Question of Succession and the “Madeya” Precedent

The comparison to Bingu wa Mutharika’s rise raises fundamental questions about democratic succession in Malawi and the recurring pattern of established politicians being cast aside for unexpected choices. Muluzi’s decision to dismiss veteran politicians as “madeya” while elevating Bingu ultimately led to a bitter fallout between the two leaders – with Muluzi later apologizing for “imposing” Mutharika on the country.

Now Peter Mutharika appears to have followed a similar playbook, bypassing party veterans who might have expected consideration. The question remains whether this strategy of overlooking established figures like Bright Msaka and others in favor of Ansah will yield the same transformative – if unpredictable – results that marked Bingu’s presidency.

The historical precedent suggests that such decisions, while politically risky, can create leaders who are less beholden to party machinery and more capable of independent decision-making. Whether Jane Ansah represents another such moment of political transformation, and whether she would maintain loyalty to Peter Mutharika’s vision or chart her own course, remains the great unknown of this electoral cycle.

The September Test

With just twelve days until election day, Ansah’s role in the DPP’s campaign will likely determine not only the party’s immediate electoral prospects but also the trajectory of her own political future. Recent Afrobarometer surveys showing Peter Mutharika leading incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera suggest the DPP ticket has genuine chances of success.

If victorious, Jane Ansah would become Malawi’s Vice President. But given her experience, political skills, and the precedent set by figures like Bingu wa Mutharika, many observers wonder if she might represent something more significant – another “chosen one” ready to shape Malawi’s future in ways that extend far beyond the traditional role of a running mate.

As Malawians prepare to vote on September 16, they are not just choosing between different visions for their country’s immediate future. They may also be witnessing the emergence of a political figure whose ultimate impact on Malawi’s trajectory is only beginning to unfold.

