Stadium at Last for Mwanza: Chakwera Commissions Magnificent a 10-000 seater Mwanza Stadium

Malawi leader President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has officially commissioned the state-of-the-art Mwanza Stadium in Mwanza District today, marking a historic milestone for sports and community development in the region.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Chakwera highlighted the wide-ranging benefits the project will bring, saying it will positively impact the social, economic, and political landscape of Mwanza.

The President paid tribute to the late Honourable Joyce Chitsulo, the former Member of Parliament, for prioritizing development over politics. “This project has been made possible under the guidance of late Joyce Chitsulo, who chose development at the expense of politics,” Dr. Chakwera said.

The new 10,000-seater stadium is a game-changer for the district. It is expected to become a hub for youth empowerment, talent development, and community engagement, offering a modern facility suitable for both local and national sporting events. Beyond football, the stadium will accommodate tennis, basketball, and netball, creating diverse opportunities for sports enthusiasts.

Upon arrival, President Chakwera, accompanied by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, was briefed on the facility, cut the ribbon, unveiled the commemorative plaque, and toured the stadium.

The MK3.7 billion facility, with an 8,000-seater capacity, promises more than just sports. It is expected to generate jobs, boost business opportunities, and uplift Mwanza’s economy, creating space for vendors, lodges, restaurants, and other local enterprises.

“This stadium is not just a sports venue—it’s a catalyst for growth, a platform for youth to shine, and a center for community engagement,” Chakwera said, underscoring the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and national prosperity.

With Mwanza Stadium now a reality, the district can look forward to a vibrant sports culture, economic empowerment, and opportunities for its young people to thrive.

