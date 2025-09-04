Usi Warns Voters Against Being Swayed by Political Handouts in Mchinji

Speaking at a gathering of Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu party supporters in Mkanda, Mchinji, party leader Dr. Michael Usi cautioned voters against being influenced by political gifts such as T-shirts and cloth from politicians.

Dr. Usi reminded the crowd that wearing a T-shirt with a politician’s face does not improve one’s personal circumstances, noting that recipients often remain in poverty despite such handouts.

He emphasized that what Malawians need today is not handouts, but opportunities to create their own wealth — through business, farming, or other productive activities — so they can sustain themselves independently.

Dr. Usi also praised the people of Mchinji and central Malawi for their hard work in agriculture. He stressed the importance of using sufficient fertilizer to increase crop yields, rather than relying on symbolic political gifts.

He assured the crowd that under the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu party, fertilizers would be distributed on time, and skilled personnel would be brought in from other parties, including DPP, UDF, and UTM, to ensure efficient delivery of agricultural inputs and services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :