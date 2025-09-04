Atupele Muluzi Dismisses Polls, Says “The People’s Verdict on September 16 Matters Most”

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has brushed aside pre-election poll numbers, insisting that the real measure of support will be decided at the ballot box on September 16th. In a confident statement, he declared: “The only poll that matters is the people’s verdict on the 16th of September and I urge all Malawians to cast their votes without fear.”

While the recent IPOR survey placed Muluzi at 3% of voter intentions, analysts note that these figures do not tell the full story of his influence.

In fact, independent studies have consistently shown that Atupele is the most admired and most followed youthful leader among Malawi’s youth, a demographic that forms the largest share of the voting population. This recognition reflects not only his political pedigree but also his ability to connect with young Malawians hungry for new leadership and fresh ideas.

Muluzi remains one of the most recognizable political figures in the country, with 50% of Malawians aware of him nationally—placing him ahead of several other contenders and cementing his presence as a household name.

His running mate Rex Kalolo, though less known to the wider electorate, represents the UDF’s push to bring in fresh energy and broaden its appeal. Supporters argue that Atupele’s youth-centered approach and modern political style distinguish him from the older rivals dominating the race.

As the clock ticks down to election day, the UDF leader is positioning himself not just as a candidate, but as the voice of a new generation.

While the battle between MCP and DPP continues to dominate the headlines, Atupele’s enduring popularity among the youth signals that his influence in shaping Malawi’s future politics will extend far beyond the 2025 polls. For his supporters, September 16th will not just be about numbers, but about reaffirming faith in a youthful leader with a vision for tomorrow.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :