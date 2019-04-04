Janta confirms ‘save the date’ engagement announcement wasn’t April fools day joke

Renowned producer and musician Janta has confirmed getting engaged to his sweetheart, Ethel Chisoso on 13 July, 2019 following the highly publicized “Save the Date” announcement on social media.

The news was, however, received with mixed reactions with some quarters thinking it was a 1st April fools day joke.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Janta said the couple deliberately chose the announcement date to make it exciting.

“We wanted the people to think its a joke. We received so many comments asking if it is real. Its real and we are officially getting engaged,” confirmed the Lilongwe based “Divorce” hit maker.

He was then quick to point out that his lover, Ethel was the inspiration behind “NdeNdeNde” hit.

“She is exactly who I wanted and she does what I was looking for. That’s why I came up with “NdeNdeNde” as evidence that anyone can always find what they are looking for,” Janta revealed.

As an artist, Janta further advised fellow artists to grow up and settle down.

He said: “Lack of self esteem among my fellow musicians is the biggest challenge. A lot of musicians don’t believe in themselves hence they are too scared to settle down and live independently. On top of that, most of us get carried away with fame. Its high time we realized that these are dangerous times. Let’s think about our future as grown ups.”

Commenting on how the couple met, Janta disclosed that it took six months for Ethel to accept his proposal, saying it came as a surprise when she finally fell in love with the artist.

“Our first meeting was rather interesting. We were both heartbroken when we first met. She had given up on love but I managed to convince her and the rest is history,” Janta explained.

Hailing from Lilongwe, Shukuran Mwachumu popularly known as Janta was born on 22 October 1989 while Ethel Chisoso was born 2 April 1998 and she hails from Mchinji district.

Janta a list of hits including “Divorce” ,”Wangongole”, “Ndapilira”, “Mzika” and “NdeNdeNde” under his belt.

