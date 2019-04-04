Contractor Mota Engil moves equipment to Likoma jetty site

Hundreds of enthusiasts stood ashore of the Nkhatabay port to witness onloading of heavy and high valued earth moving equipment destined for Likoma Island.

Every step of loading the equipment which included a bulldozer and an excavator onto a pontoon (barge) was carefully done.

Across the mainland shores, hundreds of people at the island were waiting patiently.

As the equipment docked hours later, women danced, men jumped in joy as children were uncontrollable running closer the offloading equipment.

Elders told Nyasa Times they have never seen such huge equipment on the Island in years yet alone coming to put up a Jerry, warehousing facility and offices.

Mota Engil Malawi officials were seen ready to take up the new project demands with some having arrived a week earlier ahead of the equipment arrival.

Chiefs and politicians were loss of words for the coming development which will spur tourism, trade and agriculture by connecting the beautiful island to the rest of the mainland.

The project, valued at K10 billion will commence this week.

Currently, travellers need to get off the main ships that dock metres into the waters and get onshore using small boats.

With the coming of the Jetty, large volumes of cargo will be moved easily on and off the shore, increase the number of local and international visitors and tourists to the island.

