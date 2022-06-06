Japan donates K2.5bn airport ground support equipment to Malawi

The Japanese Government, through Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has donated Ground Support Equipment (GSE) to Malawi to improve operations at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

The equipment is worth K2.5 billion ($33 million).

Speaking at the official handover of the equipment in Lilongwe on Friday, Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Satoshi Iwakiri, said the equipment is part of the expansion of terminal building at the airport.

“This equipment is good for airport operations as it also includes passenger aid lift for people with disabilities,” he said.

Iwakiri said his government will continue to assist Malawi in expanding the airports.

The project to expand KIA started in 2016 and overtime became inadequate for both interns of operational space and the associated equipment.

KIA now has newly constructed arrival and departure wings and a new domestic terminal building.

In his remarks, the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, described the support as timely for the airport as it had inadequate equipment for its daily operations.

“These are critical facets for airport operations and the equipment will put Malawi on international standards,” he said.

Hara therefore appealed to the users of the equipment and all other facilities to take good care of them and ensure that they are always in a serviceable state.

The equipment includes ambu-lift (passenger aid lift), air start unit, towing tractor, tow bar, boom lift and cargo high loader.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!