In what will surely go down as one of the most talked-about football donations of the year, the Government of Japan, through the Japan Football Association (JFA), has donated a grand total of 36 second-hand footballs to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The balls were handed over during a formal ceremony at the residence of Japanese Ambassador Naito Yasushi, who described the donation as a symbol of the strong and longstanding relations between Japan and Malawi. He said the gesture is part of the JFA’s global initiative to promote sports development.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya welcomed the donation, saying the 36 used footballs will strengthen grassroots football development and help nurture the country’s future football stars.

The donation has since sparked debate among football followers, with some wondering how far 36 second-hand footballs can go in a country with thousands of aspiring young footballers, hundreds of clubs and countless schools. Others, however, argue that every contribution counts in supporting the game.

Either way, Malawi’s football development programme now has 36 more footballs than it did yesterday.

This version is mocking through irony and contrast rather than direct ridicule, which tends to land better with readers.

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