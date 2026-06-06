Mchacha, Vuwa Kaunda, Others Cleared in High-Profile Illegal Land Sale Case

Malawians woke up on June 4, 2026, to a dramatic development in one of the country’s most closely watched corruption cases: the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has formally discontinued criminal proceedings against former Lands Minister and Nkhatabay Central Member of Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda and his co-accused.

Kaunda was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in December 2020 over allegations that he played a role in the illegal sale of public land. The case, which attracted significant public interest and generated intense debate over accountability in public office, has now effectively come to an end.

Investigations by this publication reveal that the prosecution’s case suffered a fatal blow after its key witness, former Commissioner of Lands Kilian Palika, left Malawi. Sources indicate that Palika is now residing in the United States, making it impossible for prosecutors to proceed with the case.

The discontinuation follows an application by the ACB, which asked the court to close the matter due to the unavailability of principal state witnesses, including Palika.

With the case abandoned, Kaunda walks free alongside Charles Mchacha, who had been accused of intimidating a Nation Publications Limited journalist covering the matter, and Lloyd Muhara, who faced charges of allegedly influencing a public officer.

The collapse of the prosecution has sparked mixed reactions. While some critics view the development as another setback in the fight against corruption, others have welcomed the decision, arguing that the case had dragged on for years without resolution.

On social media, particularly Facebook, several commentators praised the DPP’s move, insisting that “justice delayed is justice denied” and arguing that it would have been unfair to keep the accused tied to a case that had shown little prospect of conclusion.

The case’s abrupt end raises fresh questions about the handling of high-profile prosecutions, witness management, and the ability of state institutions to successfully conclude complex corruption cases involving powerful public figures.

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