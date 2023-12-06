Japan hands over Malawi 5,200MT of fertilizer to Malawi

The Government of Japan has given Malawi 5, 200 metric tonnes of fertilizer to Malawi to help the latter in its efforts to produce enough food.

The Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Mr. Yoichi Oya, handed over the fertilizers at a function that took place in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

In March this year, Japan committed to provide a grant of 650 million JPY (approximately MK7 billion) to facilitate the procurement of fertilizer.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Oya said they decided to provide the assistance for the people of Malawi to support their lives at this difficult moment caused by the escalating prices of commodities including foods.

He said the support would also help in addressing Malawi’s forex shortage which is compounding the country’s economic challenges.

“Malawi is an agricultural country and majority of its people depend on agriculture for their livelihood. In this context, our assistance aims at enhancing people’s food security, improving households, promoting sustainable growth of the country and helping the country overcome this complex crisis. Stable access to food forms the basis for people to live with dignity,” he said.

“With human dignity as one of the pillars of its diplomacy, Japan will spare no effort to defend human dignity through international cooperation,” he added.

But Oya was quick to plead with the Ministry and Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) to provide necessary guidance for the proper management and distribution of the fertilizer to ensure that fertilizers reach their intended beneficiaries and are properly used to promote food security and economic stabilization of the country.

He said Japan has always stayed close to the people of Malawi and offered them a helping hand, hoping that this project, too, will contribute to the sustainable growth of the country.

