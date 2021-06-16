Gambling enthusiasts can now enjoy gambling in the comfort of their own homes, thanks to online casino games. The number of online casino sites is growing every year. Thus, there are many slots available to choose from. While some people play them only for fun, other players take advantage of the cash prizes that online casino games put at your disposal.

The most interesting games are themed slots. Game providers produce games with a specific theme to satisfy gamers. Certainly, the themed slots offer a more pleasant gaming experience, thanks to the improved visual graphics. Japanese culture is one of the most influential in the world. Who hasn’t tried a sushi dish at least once in their lives?

Japan is a country of technology and modernity. It comes as no surprise that gaming technology has been inspired by Japanese culture. Thanks to the rise of the online casino industry, players can enjoy various Japanese-themed casino games when they register and play at the best casino online. These sites are secure and provide players with a unique gaming experience.

Here are some of the best Japanese-themed slots available online.

Japanese Mask

This Japan-themed slot powered by Ganapati is the perfect example of a Japan-inspired slot. While the online gaming market is full of Japanese theme-related slots, this game stands out in the sea of online casino games. The slot machine is simple and easy to control. Some of the bonus features in the game are re-spins, wild symbols, as well as sticky symbols. When you hit the Tengu symbol, it triggers a feature. Japanese Mask is a five-reel slot with ten fixed paylines.

Japanese Blossom

Japanese Blossom is a Playreels-powered slot. The game is inspired by the Japanese season of cherry blossoms. The visual graphic presentation includes some detailed illustrations of cherry blossoms. Japanese Blossom is a standard five-reel slot with an incredible 50 possible paylines. There are many symbols present in the game, such as a sword, a brooch, a princess, and a warrior. The blossom substitutes the wild symbol in the game.

Japanese Fortune

This is another Japanese-inspired slot provided by Triple Profits Game. The game offers an exploration of East Asian culture. The most captivating thing about Japanese Fortune is the stunning background. The game is a standard five-reel slot with 30 possible paylines. Every time the player wins the game, a special bonus feature becomes available. The game offers a lot of flexibility. To play the game, you need to bet on a card, which turns over when you choose it.

Ronin

Ronin, just as the famous samurai term, is one of the most popular Japanese-themed slots available online. The game is a typical five-reel slot with 20 winning combinations. The return to player percentage is 97.5%. Ronin is an RTG-powered slot that offers some free bonus features. One of the special symbols in the game is Koku, which stands for the wild symbol. Koki can substitute any other symbol in the game. You can find Ronin, which is the scatter symbol, on almost any reel. When the Koku symbol appears in your winning combinations, your prize will be doubled. To hit the jackpot, the player needs to choose the maximum bet.

