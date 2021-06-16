Two Malawian women arrested for possessing cocaine

The malpractice of sourcing, smuggling and selling of illegal drugs refuses to die in some people’s minds as they strive to get rich through the quickest means possible.

Two Malawian women have been arrested at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe for possessing cocaine.

Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Police Service (MPS), James Kadazera, has therefore asked Malawians to always give information to their Police Service if they suspect someone involved in such dealings as the fight against the evil vice continues.

Kadadzera identified the two women as Judith Wotcheni and Precious Billiat. The two were arrested on Monday and have since been charged with possession of illegal drugs and attempt to traffic the same.

“We always need information. Such people should serve jail sentences. We are working hard to apprehend people involved in drug trafficking,” explained Kadadzera to the local media.

But the laws of Malawi are very clear on the malpractice and the punishment for the same is very stiff.

