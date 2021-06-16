Malawi, Rwanda signs security pact to fight terrorism

Malawi and Rwanda have signed a pact aimed at strengthening the two county’s security and safety.

Malawi’s Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Kainja disclosed this when addressed journalists In Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Kainja said: “After the deliberations the meeting resolved and agreed to develop joint strategies to fight transnational organized crime and Islamist terrorist groups.” Said Kainja.

According to Kainja, the meeting agreed to establish a permanent forum at operational level that could frequently meet and discuss ever-evolving threat and security challenges affecting the two countries and the African continent.

He said the two countries will now be able to exchange information on crime and criminals including genocide perpetrators and fugitives living in Malawi as well as strengthening partnership in capacity building, training and development.

Kainja signed the pact on behalf of Malawi and the Malawi and the police while the Rwandasse Inspector General Dan Munyuza signed the pact on behalf of his country.

The communique was signed after a bilateral meeting between Rwanda national police and Malawi Police service.

The meeting was convened in a bid to address common security threats posed by transnational organised crimes held in Kigali early this month.

“Pursuant to the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Rwanda National Police and Malawi Police Service on security matters in furtherance of the bilateral cooperation between the two institutions signed in March 2019, the Chiefs of Police have met to discuss bilateral issues related to the implementation of the memorandum of understanding including exchange of information on crime and criminals,” reads the Communique in part.

In an interview, Dr Kainja described the trip as a very successful between the two countries.

Kainja said “The objective of the meeting was to reinforce the existing cooperation and explore more areas of partnership between the two institutions in fighting transnational organized crimes and policing in general to address contemporary security threats and challenges, such as terrorism, drug and human trafficking among others.”

Kainja said the meeting focused on areas of mutual interest which included capacity building whereby Malawi Police Service expressed interest in RNP training areas such as First Responders Course, SWAT, Special Forces, Cadet Course and Formed Police Unit training in medium term and long term.

Kainja said the meeting was conducted in a cordial environment and had successful deliberations.

The two police chiefs have since re-affirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crimes in the two countries.

