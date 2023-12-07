Jappie Mhango denies sending apology for ‘no-show’ at NGC meeting

Newly appointed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the North, Jappie Mhango, has dismissed sentiments made at the National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Lilongwe on Wednesday that he sent an apology for failing to make it to the meeting.

Zomba Chisi lawmaker Mark Botomani, who was moderating the NGC meeting, announced that Mhango failed to attend the meeting because he was tied up.

Botomani added that Mhango was in full agreement with all the resolutions made at the NGC meeting.

But in a separate interview, the Rumphi North parliamentarian dismissed the assertions, stating that he is not part of the Nankhumwa camp.

“I can’t be part of that grouping. Of course, I am aware that they are desperate about having more members joining them, but I am not among those join. I am with Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” he said.

But the Nankhumwa faction has accused Mhango of being a traitor, wondering why he could return to the camp, which unceremoniously removed him from his position.

“How can you, our respected and beloved VP North, easily forget that you were unconstitutionally, undemocratically, uncivilised and primitively fired from the Central Executive Committee only to be saved by the court order?” asked Ken Msonda on one of the DPP forums.

Msonda further accused what he termed as ‘these FAKE CEC members meetings being held at the Page House’ as being the major factor why DPP is losing popularity among Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!