JB appointed into Global Leadership Council

In recognition of her passionate and longstanding commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Leadership Council of the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership has appointed Former President Dr. Joyce Banda into the Global Leadership Council.

The Office of the Former President has confirmed the development saying the appointment brings to 27 a number of international boards in which the Former President sits.

Timothy Sandram, Executive Assistant to the Former President said it will be a great pleasure for Former President Dr. Banda to serve on the Global Leadership Council.

“I can personally attest to the powerful impact of this global partnership, working to increase political prioritization to achieve universal access to water and sanitation,”

“With 2.2 billion people still lacking access to safely managed drinking water at home, and about 3.5 billion people still lacking safe sanitation services, the coming in of Her Excellency into the Council will provide a platform for her to contribute in any way possible for the betterment of humanity,” he said.

According to communication from the Council to the Former President, the issues of water and sanitation are frequently neglected, even though they are vital for the achievement of sustainable development, peace, and human rights.

“As you may be aware, SWA is a multi-stakeholder partnership of governments, civil society, the private sector, UN agencies, research and learning institutions and the philanthropic community.

“Our work focuses on encouraging and motivating partners to increase political prioritization of water, sanitation, and hygiene; ensure adequate financing; and build better governance structures and institutions to achieve SDG6 by the year 2030.”

“Your efforts, in your current and previous capacities, to address gender inequality and to devise effective and sustainable climate solutions for our planet and communities, would be key for progressing SWA’s goals,” reads the communication in part.

The statement further reads, “Your experience as President of Malawi holds the potential for many synergies with SWA’s political work. Malawi has been an exemplary partner of SWA in the past years, frequently showcased at our high-level meetings for the important progress being made on water and sanitation, and as inspiration to our other Government partners.”

The recent establishment of a standalone Ministry of Water and Sanitation is testament to the political commitment of the Malawian government to ensuring universal access to water and sanitation.

The Global Leadership Council consists of five to seven high-level individuals that champion the need for universal access to water, sanitation, and hygiene in general, and SWA’s work in particular.

The role of Global Leaders is to bring visibility to the issues of safe drinking water and sanitation, utilizing the unique positions of our leaders and networks.

