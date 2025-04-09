JB commits K1 million towards Nkhoma College of Nursing fundraiser

Former president Joyce Banda has responded to a fundraising call by the Nkhoma Community Education Fund (NCEF) to support needy students at Nkhoma College of Nursing and Midwifery (NCNM) with a pledge of K1 million.

Nkhoma Community Education Fund coordinator, Ellen Gondwe, confirmed the development saying they were “grateful”.

The former president’s spokesman Arnold Mlelemba also confirmed NCEF reaching out to them and emphasized that her boss could not cast a blind eye on the request saying “it is her calling.”

Said Mlelemba: “The Former President is already paying for tuition fees of more than 2000 university students and 3000 Secondary school students this year alone.

“When the nursing college reached out to Her Excellency to participate in a fundraiser for the needy students, it dawned upon her that we could do something.”

According to Mlelemba, Banda is already paid for more than 10,000 students country-wide including those in the medical field.

“Some of those that the former president is supporting are those within the health fields, and these are very paramount in the society,” said Mlelemba.

Meanwhile, Gondwe says the plan to fundraise through an 80-kilometer ultra marathon on Saturday, 19th April 2025, whose proceeds will directly support the nursing students, is still on.

“One can participate personally and the participation fee is K20 000. Also, one can sponsor a participant in the ultra-marathon and contribute to our fundraising efforts. Furthermore, one can simply donate to the cause by donating to the Nkhoma Community Education Fund,” she said.

Registration, according to Gondwe, can be done via the linkhttps://forms.gle/x9WDaLqmpJqGcXE59 with the fee deposited to the Nkhoma Education Fund’s Standard Bank transfer with the following details: Account Number: 9100 0078 20191, Currency: MWK, Branch: Limbe, Swift Code: SBICMWMX.

“Every contribution, big or small, counts. Your support will help us provide educational resources and scholarships to needy students in Nkhoma,” she said, adding that the marathon will start at 5:00 am on the day at the William Murray Football Pitch at the Nkhoma Mission premises.

Those that would like to participate, sponsor, or donate, can contact Gondwe at [email protected] or +265 999561851.

