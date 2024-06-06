JCE supervisors, invigilators working under protest

Secondary School Teachers Union (SESTU) says this year’s supervisors and invigilators for the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examinations are working under protest as the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has prepared “meaningless” allowances for them.

Nyasa Times understands that SESTU wrote MANEB making a number of recommendations based on the circular that the latter released containing reforms in administration of national examinations this year.

One crucial observation that SESTU made was about the residential/commuter ratio policy which it said was unrealistic because Malawi as a nation has different areas with different physical terrain.

General Secretary for SESTU, Druwen Frank Moyo, told Nyasa Times that it was so disappointing to note that MANEB has allocated supervisors and invigilators some of whom are commuting for a distance of 20 to 40 Kilometres with unrealistic allowances, a distance that should have been accorded residential status.

“MANEB has of late been registering success in the administration of national examinations. This is because they have been hiring teachers with integrity and these teachers have been sacrificing. At the centre of each national examination administration, there is a teacher who is a supervisor or invigilator. Such teachers should be paid accordingly.

“MANEB should not choose to punish a teacher. MANEB should realise that every quality work goes with costs and there is no short cut to realising quality work,” charged Moyo.

MANEB received the letter from SESTU but has not yet responded until when this chaos has come along.

Moyo added that said SESTU does not want the forthcoming Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations to be disrupted because of this current mess.

“MANEB has time to sort out this mess before the worst comes to the worst,” he said.

The Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations will run from 2nd July to 26th July, 2024 while the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examinations currently under way will end on 13th June, 2024.

