Immigration officers tumble in embarrassment as their national shutdown strike fails: What went wrong?

In an interesting twist to the chaos at Immigration Department, Nyasatimes can confirmed that the much-anticipated national shutdown by some concerned immigration officers has visibly and audibly failed.

Our team has been in different immigration offices in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba and they have observed—both through the physical visits and interviews—those operations are not disrupted and everything is going as usual.

However, we can establish that immigration officers are working under protest after authorities’ threats to either dismiss or jail them if they dare hold any strike.

They had planned to down tools in their desperate attempt to push for the firing of the Immigration Department Chief, Brigadier Charles Kalumo {Retired}.

Kalumo has come under fire for his alleged incompetence and ill-treatment of employees.

But some sources indicate Kalumo has taken a tough stance aimed at instilling discipline and seal what are highly regarded as fertile grounds for corruption within the department.

