Kalumo no longer Immigration boss: High Court nullifies his appointment as it was in ‘contravention of the law’.

The High Court in Blantyre has nullified the appointment of Charles Kalumo as director general of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

High Court Judge Mike Tembo in his ruling says Kalumo’s appointment was in violation of the applicable law.

“Consequentially, it is ordered that Brigadier General Charles Kalumo (Retired) cease to hold the position of director general of Immigration and Citizenship Services having been appointed by the defendant in contravention of the relevant law,” reads the judgement dated June 6 2024.

This follows an application for a judicial review filed by Chikhulupiliro Zidana through lawyers from Ritz Attorneys at Law.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Kalumo in August 2022 pursuant to the powers of his office provided for in Section 89 of the Constitution and Section six of the Public Service Act.

By this application for judicial review, Zidana wanted the court to declare that Kalumo’s appointment was non-consequential and of “no effect as it is illegal and unconstitutional.”

He also wanted the court to quash the appointment and direct the President to appoint an eligible, suitable and qualified member of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services or in the alternative, an eligible, suitable and qualified member of the public service to the position.

