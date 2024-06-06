High Court convicts wife of late Prof. Mumba for murder of husband: Evidence overwhelming

The High Court in Lilongwe has today convicted Annie Mumba, the widow of the late professor Peter Mumba, on a charge of murdering her husband in April 2020.

The convict was arrested after postmortem results, requested by concerned family members, revealed that Mumba had died from acute poisoning.

In his judgement, High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula said the evidence presented during the trial points to the fact that the widow deliberately delayed seeking medical assistance for her sick husband saying this was a planned death.

Among others the court questioned the character of the widow arguing she did not offer any money for an autopsy to rule out foul play for the sudden death but instead, she promptly topped up her husband’s coffin to a casket.

Said Mvula: ” Following the burial in Mzimba, Annie Mumba rushed back to Lilongwe on the same day to initiate the processing of the deceased’s death gratuity.”

The court also observed that the previous husband of the widow also died a sudden death.

According to the court, the late Mumba was a man full of life who was writing a book even on the day he died and had more to offer to the country.

The court has tentatively scheduled July 25, 2024, as the sentencing day for Annie Mumba, who has been found guilty of murdering her husband, professor Peter Mumba.

Emotional scenes unfolded in the courtroom as the verdict was announced and the convicted suspect, wept in the witness box, whilst vehemently denying any involvement in her husband’s death.

She wept: ” God is my witness , I am not a gold digger. I loved my husband.”

Relatives of the late Mumba expressed relief and gratitude, thanking God for the delivery of justice. Mumba was a professor of chemistry at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

