UNFPA launches first ever Malawi Youth Advisory Panel-MYAP

The UNFPA has launched the first ever Malawi Youth Advisory Panel (MYAP) to address challenges and harness the opportunities presented by a youthful population.

UNFPA Representative, Nelida Rodrigues said during the launch in Lilongwe on Thursday that the initiative plays a crucial role by acting as a link between the youth and decision-makes to guarantee that ensuring youth voices are integral to the development process.

“With the establishment of the youth panel, we are moving decisively towards tackling the obstacles and unleashing the capabilities of our young individuals,” she said.

Rodrigues said the panel strives to ensure that the agency’s programs are actively involving young people.

She observed: “By actively involving young people in policy development, advocacy and program implementation, we can create sustainable solutions.”

However, she said, the MYAP aims to promote the exchange of information, learning and knowledge sharing between young participants and experts.

Rodrigues added that the panel will prioritize important areas such as youth engagement and inclusion, sexual reproductive health and rights, gender equality, population and Development.

The panel will also provide advise on methodologies for enhancing youth participation in the development of national policies, programmes and activities which will be invaluable.

The panel is comprised of 16 youth representatives from different districts across the country.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Isaac Katopola said youth voices are very important to amplify and inform youth development in the country.

“It is our hope that the panel will be involved in informing youth policy, advocacy and also implementation of youth programmes in the country ,” he said.

Katopola believed that the youths should be involved at all the times in as far as programmes are concerned.

He therefore commended UNFPA for its decision to come up with the youth advisory panel.

A representative of the youths, Andrew Kaleke Banda from Kasungu said the panel is very important as youths will be considered in many activities and programmes.

“Youths will be actively participate in so many areas that affect them,” he said.

Banda said through the panel they believe that that their voices will be heard and contribute to the national development.

