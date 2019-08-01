Jealousy over girlfriend leads to killing of 17-year-old boy

A 17-year-old boy has died after a brutal fight over a girl-friend in Blantyre, Malawi police have confirmed.

Police public relations officer for Blantyre Augustus Nkhwazi said the boy, Patrick Selemani, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre following his fight with another boy for Patuma Tobias.

Both the boy and the 21-year-old girl hail from Kalombola village in chief Kuntaja’s area in Blantyre.

Nkhwazi said Selemani and Tobias were in relationship.

The police publicist said on July 29, at around 6pm at Soche three ways location, Selemani found his girl-friend chatting with Oscar Nangoma whom he suspected of dating the girl too.

“He became very furious. A fight broke out between the two,” said Nkhwazi.

He said in the course of the fight, Oscar pulled out a sharp object and stabbed his rival several times on the neck.

Nkhwazi said Selemani bled profusely and Oscar run away.

An autopsy report says Selemani died of haemorrhage shock secondary to stab wounds.

Nkhwazi said police have since arrested Oscar, aged 19, from Mtupa village in chief Chikowi’s area in Zomba and Byson Kumbani, 16, from Mphepo village in chief Kuntaja’s area in Blantyre.

They are expected to be charged with murder.

