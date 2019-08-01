Wanderers partners YSCC from Japan

As part of their ambitious commercialization drive, Be Forward Wanderers FC through their sponsors, Be Forward (Japan) Limited, have secured another Japanese partner YSCC.

Wanderers chairperson, Gift Mkandawire described the development as a positive sign in their ambition to go commercial.

Mkandawire said the coming in of YSCC means that the club is serious to go into commercial but insist Wanderers will benefit a lot in the partnership.

For instance, he said their players and staff will be involved in exchange programmes with other teams in Japan.

The partnership agreement will be effective on August 28.

This year, the Nomads also entered into another partnership with a global marketing firm called professional soccer management which will help in marketing the team in Europe.

The Nomads also partnered with Lilongwe Beverages Limited with a SPA Noma bottled water which is currently on the market.

Wanderers has also more than 20 partners in Japan like Globaline, JI World Japan, Auto Terminal, Auto Grand Coorporations, NYK Line Nippon Yusen Kasha, Life Enjoyment Convenience, Interocean Shipping Corporations, SYNC Logistics.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :