Jegwe eyes GS position in Malawi coaches body

LUANAR Football Club coach, Milias Pofera Jegwe, has expressed interest to contest for the position of general secretary (GS) in the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) elections slated for April this year.

The committee is currently chaired by Alex Ngwira who took over after the demise of Stuart Mbolembole and Davie Mpima is the current GS.

Jegwe says he is bringing revival into the coaching career with restructured strategic operations at district level.

He also says he will strive to reposition administrative structures for the benefit of all coaches in Malawi.

“I have seen how Malawians have cried over the years. It has been observed that coaches have a special role in the development of our football game.

“Right now there are no structures for the coaches in the districts. Efforts to develop our football are therefore paralysed because of lack of such structures,” explained Jegwe.

Jegwe made a name on the domestic scene when he guided Dedza Young Soccer to earn promotion into the super league. He was also once assistant at Mzuni Football Club, now Mzuzu Warriors.

Reports indicate that Davie Mpima will contest to guard his position against Jegwe.

Leo Mpulula has also expressed interest to contest as Chairperson.

Mpulula says he has a very big passion to uplift the standards of football in the country which of late have taken a downward trend.

“Coaches’ plea to address challenges rocking the game of football has gone unheeded over the years. My participation in the frontline technical activities will definitely and likely bring a difference to our beautiful game of football.

“If given chance, a new lease of life will be breathed in the coaches’ fraternity. I have consulted widely and I am beaming with confidence that I am the right candidate to offer a total turn around in the technical aspects of the game,” explained Mpulula.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!