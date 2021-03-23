Yao chief wants Malawi govt intervention over Hijab stand-off in Christian run public schools

March 23, 2021 Nyasa Times/ Mana 2 Comments

A powerful Yao chief has asked for government intervention over hijab stand-off in Christian run public schools which has led to prolonged closure of the schools.

Deputy Minister of Education interacting with one learner living with disability at St Theresa Primary School.pic by Patrick Ndawala

Paramount Chief Kawinga has pleaded with government to act swiftly on a standoff over dress code between Christian and Muslim run schools in Machinga.

He says schools such as Mpiri Roman Catholic Primary School remain closed owing to the misunderstanding.

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, says the issue is being handled by quasi-religious body, Public Affair Committee.

She said government is preaching  “equity, inclusivity, access and quality of education for every child.”

“What it means is that a child in Machinga should get the same education which a child in Dowa or Blantyre is getting,” she said.

She expressed concern that there is limited infrastructure in most education institutions in the country.

At Mpiri, authorities and Muslim communities continue to disagree on wearing of Hijab by learners.

Radical Muslims want their daughters to put on hijabs while in school, but Christians are refusing this dress code in their school campus.

sikelo
sikelo
5 hours ago

There we go again! isn’t it fair to say that Christians have the right to determine the code of dressing in their schools, and like wise – Moslems in theirs? If the owner of anything sets up rules of how it has to be used or run, why is it so difficult to understand here? This stupidity is causing unnecessary waste of time, man!

Piyasi
Piyasi
5 hours ago
Reply to  sikelo

Simple and straight forward issue .When your in Rome do what the Romans do.

