Magalasi ‘abuse of office’ case stalls as magistrate gets promoted

A high-profile case involving former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi who is accused of using public money to fund partisan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) activities failed to proceed Tuesday morning in Lilongwe because the magistrate hearing the case has been promoted.

The State was supposed to start parading prosecution witnesses in the fraud and abuse of office case against Magalasi.

Magalasi is accused of allegedly using money from MERA to pay for accommodation of Democratic Progressive Party officials.

The State was supposed to parade six witnesses but has failed to do so as the senior resident magistrate Shyreen Chirwa who was handling the case has been moved to Industrial Relations Court.

The Chief Resident Magistrate will have to assign the case to another magistrate.

