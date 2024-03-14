Jenda-Edingeni- Mzimba Boma will be completed, Chakwera assures people of Mzimba

Malawi leader President Lazarus Chakwera has assured people of Mzimba his government commitment to complete Jenda – Edingeni Road.

Speaking at Edingeni Headquarters when the President paid a visit to Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa at his royal headquarters in Edingeni, Mzimba District, where he also met with all the chiefs under M’mbelwa and discussed issues of development and national importance, Chakwera said his government will within lesser time complete the road for economic gains.

Chakwera said the road is so important because the road will help in transportation of agricultural products from Jenda to Mzimba boma via Edingeni.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Hon Owen Chomanika, said that chiefs play a crucial role in achieving the Malawi 2063 vision by serving as custodians of development.

He therefore said the President’s courtesy call was intended to seek their support in transforming Malawi into a self-reliant nation.

During the visit, Inkosi Nthwalo expressed his belief that the Chakwera-led administration’s various development initiatives will benefit thousands of people in the district, and he called for a unified nation to achieve transformative change.

Before the meeting with the chiefs, President Chakwera and Madame Monica Chakwera had a tree-planting session at the royal headquarters. Chakwera is in the north for tour of duty.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!